On Sunday (October 2), the nation will celebrated the 153rd birth anniversary of the Father of Nation — Mahatma Gandhi. This day is also observed as Gandhi Jayanti.

This year on this occasion, political parties as well many politicians in Madhya Pradesh have made plans to organise special programmes.

To begin with the grand old party — Congress, which still claims to be moving on the Gandhian path or ideology, has made elaborate plan to kickstart its programmes on Gandhi Jayanti. However, the plan is completely focussed on assembly elections scheduled to be held towards the end of 2023.

The Madhya Pradesh Congress will kick start its mega plan of organising ‘Gandhi Chaupal’ across the state. The event that will continue till January 30, aims to reach out to the people of the state ahead of upcoming assembly polls.

The Congress plans to reach out to people of all 23,000 villages by holding ‘Gandhi Chaupal’, during which programmes like Gandhi Bhajan – ‘Vaishnav Jan To Tene Kahiye’ would be chanted along with villagers.

For this purpose, the Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) has directed it district and block-level cadre in advance to get prepared.

“It would be mandatory for all Congress leader and workers to attend Gandhi Chaupal. District and block level workers would fix a particular date and will send it to the state committee. Chaupal will be held between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., during which Gandhiji’s mantra and bhajan would be chanted along with people of villages,” MPCC’s notification to district party headwaters issued last month stated.

Besides, Mahatma Gandhi’s bhajans and Vande Matram, social programmes would also be organised in all regions in local dialects. The ‘Nukkad Natak’ (programmes) on subjects like freedom fighters belonging to the particular region, struggle of the Congress for the freedom of the country, current social and cultural scenario and many more will be organised.

Madhya Pradesh’s ruling BJP has also planned to observe Gandhi Jayanti with special announcement of government schemes.

On the other hand, senior BJP leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Uma Bharti would begin her “silent protest” on October 2, as she has announced during a press conference in Bhopal on September 9.

Bharti, who has been taking on the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government on its liquor policy, later softened her attack. However, she has mentioned that she would continue her fight against the use of drugs and liquor across the state.

