INDIA

MP Cong to organise prayer in support of ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’

The Madhya Pradesh Congress will organise a ‘Sarvadharm Prarthana Sabha’ at Bhopal’s New Market area to extend support to the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’.

On this occasion, Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) general secretary Rajiv Singh appealed to the party leader and workers to assemble in the area for the ‘prarthana sabha (prayers meet)’. Dignitaries associated with all religions have also been invited to participate in the meet at 4.30 p.m.

During the prayer meet, the MPCC has set up a big screen for the live telecast of ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ led by former Congress president Rahul Gandhi. Besides, various programmes have been prepared for this occasion at the party’s district offices across the state, Rajiv Singh told IANS.

With an eye on the 2024 general elections, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi will launch the party’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ from Kanyakumari this evening. The 3,500 kilometre-long-yatra will be covered in nearly 150 days.

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi paid tribute at the memorial of his late father Rajiv Gandhi in Tamil Nadu’s Sriperumbudur, where the former Prime Minister was killed in a suicide attack on May 21, 1991.

After visiting his father’s memorial, Rahul Gandhi tweeted, “I lost my father to the politics of hate and division. I will not lose my beloved country to it too. Love will conquer hate. Hope will defeat fear. Together, we will overcome.”

Gandhi will attend an event at Kanyakumari’s Mahatma Gandhi Mandapam in the evening where Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will hand over the national flag to him for the yatra launch.

The 3,500 kilometre-long-yatra, dubbed by the Congress as the “longest march” organised in the country over the last century, will be launched at around 5 p.m. with a rally, and the ‘padyatra’ or foot march will begin from Thursday morning.

