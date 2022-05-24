The opposition Congress in Madhya Pradesh will bring out an ‘arop patra’ (charge sheet) against the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government, which will be submitted in the state Assembly, sources said on Tuesday.

A decision to this effect was taken during a meeting chaired by former Chief Minister and the state Congress president Kamal Nath at his residence on Monday, the sources told IANS.

The party has appointed senior Congress leader and former leader of opposition Ajay Singh (Rahul) to prepare a long list of ‘arop patra’ with facts related to various issues and the projects initiated by the Chouhan government.

Speaking to IANS, the veteran Congress MLA who was recently appointed as the leader of opposition (LoP) Dr Govind Singh said that ‘arop patra’ will comprise of various issues including corruption, Vyapam, atrocities against the tribals, crime against women etc. “Once the ‘arop patra’ is prepared, being the leader of opposition, I will present it before the Assembly. A long list would be prepared to expose the BJP government,” Singh said.

The party will also take ‘arop patra’ against the BJP government to the people in the state.

Notably, the MP Congress, led by Kamal Nath, has been targetting the Shivraj Singh-led BJP government at various fronts. Law and order situation of the state, especially after repeated communal violence and lynching of tribals, unemployment, Vyapam and from the last few weeks, the Congress has been targetting the state BJP leadership on OBC reservation issue.

On Tuesday, Kamal Nath accused the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government of being involved in corruption. “Whenever any election comes, BJP leaders, including the Chief Minister go out to break false coconuts and make false announcements and a flood of foundation stones comes. Once again crores of false dreams are being shown from the empty treasury. This kind of game is played before every election and the rest of the time the government is engaged in events, events, self-propaganda, corruption, scams,” Nath said.

Responding to it, senior BJP spokesperson Pankaj Chaturvedi said the Congress should prepare ‘arop patra’ against Kamal Nath and the former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who made false promises to the people during the last Assembly elections.

“The duo had made several big promises in the 2018 Assembly polls and people trusted them, but after the government was formed, all fake promises blew away with the wind. The Congress should first prepare a list of promises it made and how many of them were fulfilled during the 18 months of the government,” Chaturvedi told IANS.

