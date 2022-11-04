The Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) on Friday assigned responsibilities to party leaders in view of the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, which is scheduled to reach the state on November 20.

As the state party unit has planned 17 sub-yatras in different parts of Madhya Pradesh, senior party leaders have been asigned specific roles.

Former Cabinet minister Suresh Pachouri has been appointed as the convenor for the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Madhya Pradesh, while the leader of opposition in the state Assembly, Govind Singh, will be looking after administrative and security matters related to the Yatra.

Arun Yadav will welcome Rahul Gandhi’s pan-India padayatra when it enters the state in Burhanpur district. He will also be the convenor for Khargone and Khandwa districts.

Former leader of opposition Ajay Singh (Rahul) has been appointed as the convenor for the sub-yatras, which will cover all the 230 Assembly constituencies in the state.

Other party leaders who have been assignd duties for the Yatra include Ravi Joshi, Jitu Patwari, Balmukund Gautam, Tarun Bhanot, Sandeep Dixit, Minakshi Natrajan, Ashok Singh, Jhuma Solanki, Vikrant Bhuria, Ramnarayan Singh Purni, Subhash Sojatiya, Nilay Daga, Pradeep Ahirwar, Mahendra Joshi, Sobha Okha, Sajjan Singh Verma, Mukesh Nayak and Sanjay Sharma, among others.

20221104-235803