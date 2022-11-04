INDIA

MP Congress assigns duties to leaders before ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ enters state

NewsWire
0
0

The Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) on Friday assigned responsibilities to party leaders in view of the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, which is scheduled to reach the state on November 20.

As the state party unit has planned 17 sub-yatras in different parts of Madhya Pradesh, senior party leaders have been asigned specific roles.

Former Cabinet minister Suresh Pachouri has been appointed as the convenor for the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Madhya Pradesh, while the leader of opposition in the state Assembly, Govind Singh, will be looking after administrative and security matters related to the Yatra.

Arun Yadav will welcome Rahul Gandhi’s pan-India padayatra when it enters the state in Burhanpur district. He will also be the convenor for Khargone and Khandwa districts.

Former leader of opposition Ajay Singh (Rahul) has been appointed as the convenor for the sub-yatras, which will cover all the 230 Assembly constituencies in the state.

Other party leaders who have been assignd duties for the Yatra include Ravi Joshi, Jitu Patwari, Balmukund Gautam, Tarun Bhanot, Sandeep Dixit, Minakshi Natrajan, Ashok Singh, Jhuma Solanki, Vikrant Bhuria, Ramnarayan Singh Purni, Subhash Sojatiya, Nilay Daga, Pradeep Ahirwar, Mahendra Joshi, Sobha Okha, Sajjan Singh Verma, Mukesh Nayak and Sanjay Sharma, among others.

20221104-235803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Deve Gowda extends support to KCR’s fight against communal politics

    Last minute efforts, BJP workers trying to bring out voters to...

    Coimbatore car blast: Mother of two arrested brothers claims their innocence

    Telangana HC refuses to quash FIR against Andhra MP