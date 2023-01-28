Senior Congress MLA and Leader of the Opposition in Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly, Govind Singh said on Saturday that he has received a notice from the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The Congress leader was asked for a physical appearance at ED’s headquarters in New Delhi on January 27, however, instead of appearing, Singh has sought reason for notice.

During a Press conference on Saturday, Singh said the ED has issued a notice to him, but the Central agency has not mentioned any reason for calling him for questioning.

Singh said after consulting with advocate and party colleague – Vivek Tankha (Rajya Sabha MP), he has asked the ED to clarify that – why he has been issued notice? Singh also said if the ED failed to reply to his query, he will take issue before the Supreme Court.

Singh said he had received ED’s notice on January 24, according to which he was asked to appear at the agency’s headquarters in New Delhi on January 27.

“I went to Delhi, but when I consulted with two senior advocates – Vivek Tankha and Kapil Sibbal, they were too amazed to see the notice. In that notice, I was asked to appear for questioning, but no reason was mentioned in it. Through my advocates, I have asked the ED to clarify as to why I was summoned. I have given them four week times, if it fails to reply, I will approach the Supreme Court,” Singh added.

Meanwhile, Singh, who is an MLA from Lahar Assembly constituency in Bhind district of Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior-Chambal, accused the ruling BJP of misusing the Central agencies for harassing and tarnishing the image of non-BJP politicians.

“I have always furnished detailed information about my properties in my election affidavits. This is the first time I was issued such notice and without any reason. This notice against me was issued at the behest of ruling BJP, because they want to create a panic situation among the Congress leaders when the elections are coming in Madhya Pradesh,” Singh added.

The notice issued by Assistant Director of Enforcement Directorate, Deepak Kumar Chunbouk, noted that Singh was asked to appear before the Central agency under “Prevention of Money Laundering Act – 2002.”

20230128-202402