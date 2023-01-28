INDIA

MP: Congress leader in Jabalpur booked over offensive remarks

NewsWire
0
0

A Congress leader has been booked over his alleged offensive remarks during a public speech in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur district, sources said on Saturday.

While addressing the people on Friday, district president of the Congress Nilesh Jain exorted his supporters to tackle the corrupt with an iron hand. “First request the corrupt against corruption with folded hands, and if they don’t listen, then break their hands.”

He was booked the same day on the basis of a complaint registered by a Bharatiya Yuva Morcha of Jabalpur.

His utterances came a day after the state unit Congress kicked-started its ‘Hath Se Hath jodo’ campaign, a political march that will cover all 230 Assembly seats in the state. At the event, Jain said – “Haath jodo, nahi mane to bhrashtachari ke haath todo’ (First request the corrupt with folded hands, and if they don’t listen, then break their hands)”

Rajmani Singh, who is district president of Bharatiya Yuva Morcha of Jabalpur district, lodged a complaint at Shahpura police station. The Congress leader has been charged under two sections, including 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), said police.

20230128-132603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Man hacked to death in front of daughters in K’taka

    Have learned from our mistakes against Belgium, ready for Argentina challenge,...

    JEE (Main) will be held in two sessions, in April and...

    Deforestation, water flow diversion resulting in flash floods in north Bengal