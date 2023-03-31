The Madhya Pradesh unit of Congress on Friday reviewed its Assembly poll manifesto, comprising over a 100 promises, under the leadership of state party president Kamal Nath here.

In a meeting of ‘Bacahapatra’ (election manifesto) committee at Kamal Nath’s residence, a detailed discussion was held on promises for the election due later this year.

Sources told IANS that the Congress will announce the promises in different intervals once the Assembly elections schedules are announced.

At least sub-committees of senior Congress leaders have been busy in preparing the list elections manifesto and their recommendations have been submitted to the head committee chaired by senior party leader Rajendra Singh.

During a discussion with IANS, Singh has informed that the Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) is preparing two Vachan Patras, one for the women and second for the people of the state, including women.

Some of the big promises have already been announced. For instance, Kamal Nath had last month announced a new scheme to provide Rs 1500 per month to each eligible woman.

This announcement was made to counter Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s – ‘Ladli Behna’ scheme, under which, women aged between 23 to 60 would be given Rs 1000 per month.

Two weeks back, Kamal Nath has made another big announcement that LPG cylinders will be provided at Rs 500, if the Congress comes back into power in Madhya Pradesh.

“Our vachan-patra will be the changing factor because all sections of society have been given priority in it. Importantly, we are going to only make those promises which can be fulfilled after coming into power. More than 100 promises are included in vachan-patra, which will be announced one by one, after the election dates are announced,” Rajendra Singh told IANS.

In 2018, the Congress had brought the ‘Vachan Patra’ in which it announced various schemes. Among them the Jai Kisan farmer loan waiver scheme up to Rs 2 lakh, Rs 100 for using upto 100 electricity units and many more were included.

The grand-old party under the leadership of Kamal Nath had managed to back in power after 15 years, however, crisis broke out within the party had resulted collapse of the Congress government within 15 months as Jyotiraditya Scindia along with 22 MLAs switched over to the BJP in March 2020.

