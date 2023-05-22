INDIA

MP cop guns down 3 of a family, his body later found on railway track

In a shocking case in Madhya Pradesh, a police constable on Monday opened fire on three persons of a family, and later his body was found on a railway track.

The incident took place in Berchha village of Shajapur district.

Addressing media persons, a senior police official said that upon receiving information of the shooting, a team rushed to the spot and found one person dead of bullet injuries, while the two others, including a woman, were rushed to a nearby hospital.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased constable, identified as Subhash, was in a relationship with the woman and he took the drastic step on suspicion that she was betraying him.

“While we were searching for the accused, we received information that a body had been found on a railway track. When we reached the spot, the person was identified as Subhash. It is suspected that he committed suicide by jumping in front of a runing train. however, investigation is still underway,” the official said, adding that the person who died in the shooting was the woman’s father.

