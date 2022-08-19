INDIA

MP cop suspended for seeking guidance from spiritial guru to crack murder case

NewsWire
0
0

An ASI posted in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district has been suspended for allegedly seeking guidance from a self-proclaimed spiritual leader to crack a murder case.

The suspention order against ASI Ashok Sharma was issued after a video surfaced on social media, showing him seeking the help of a self-proclaimed spiritual guru to nab the killer of a 17-year-old girl.

The ASI could be seen handing over a list of suspects to the spiritual guru with folded hands, who then said “There are a few names in your list and I would now take some names. The name which is not there in your list is the main accused.”

Subsequently, he took three names and then said, “Now you can understand who that person is. You have detained him for interrogation for this case.”

On July 28, a 17-year-old girl was murdered under the Bamitha police station in Chhatarpur district.

After the video of the ASI seeking help from the religious guru surfaced on social media, people started questioning the police system, following which Chhatarpur SP Sachin Sharma issued an suspention oder against ASI Sharma.

20220819-231005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Key meeting on Naga peace talks on Thursday

    Security cover for 434 VVIPs to be restored, Punjab HC informed

    Cong leaders went into quarantine, lakhs of BJP men dealing with...

    SP MP, booked for sedition, questions Delhi’s talks with Taliban