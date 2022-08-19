An ASI posted in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district has been suspended for allegedly seeking guidance from a self-proclaimed spiritual leader to crack a murder case.

The suspention order against ASI Ashok Sharma was issued after a video surfaced on social media, showing him seeking the help of a self-proclaimed spiritual guru to nab the killer of a 17-year-old girl.

The ASI could be seen handing over a list of suspects to the spiritual guru with folded hands, who then said “There are a few names in your list and I would now take some names. The name which is not there in your list is the main accused.”

Subsequently, he took three names and then said, “Now you can understand who that person is. You have detained him for interrogation for this case.”

On July 28, a 17-year-old girl was murdered under the Bamitha police station in Chhatarpur district.

After the video of the ASI seeking help from the religious guru surfaced on social media, people started questioning the police system, following which Chhatarpur SP Sachin Sharma issued an suspention oder against ASI Sharma.

