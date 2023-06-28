The Madhya Pradesh Cabinet led by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday approved six proposals, including construction of eight new medical colleges and slashing the price of ‘Deendayal Thali’, a subsidised food scheme.

The new medical colleges will be set up in Khargone, Sidhi, Balaghat, Bhind and Dhar districts, among others.

At present, Madhya Pradesh has 13 government-run medical colleges, including the biggest and oldest Hamidia Medical College in Bhopal.

In another significant decision, Chief Minister Chouhan’s cabinet has decided that people will be made available food pack “Deendayal Thali” at Rs five instead of Rs 10.

The BJP-led Madhya Pradesh government had launched the “Deendayal Antyodaya Rasoi Scheme” to provide meals at a subsidised rate to underprivileged people in 2017. The scheme was halted during the Congress government in 2019.

Chouhan re-introduced it after the BJP government came to power again in 2020, however, the price of the food scheme was increased to Rs 10 from Rs five.

Now, the government has approved the proposal to reduce its price and rename the scheme as “Mama Thali”, however, the cabinet disagreed with this proposal.

“There was a proposal to change the name ‘Deendayal Thali’ into ‘Mama Thali’, which was disapproved. The scheme will function with it old name and the price has been reduced to half,” Chouhan said after the cabinet meeting was concluded.

The cabinet has approved Rs 1335.20 crore for 33 ‘CM Rise’ schools to be built across Madhya Pradesh.

Apart from this, the state government gave its approval to following decisions such as Rs 24,000 crore subsidy to the State Electricity department, of which Rs 18,000 crore is reserved for farmers. It has also sanctioned Rs 1,700 crore under the CM Infrastructure scheme to boost the development works in civic bodies.

