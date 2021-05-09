The Madhya Pradesh government has approved the hiring of 200 additional ambulances for taking coronavirus patients to the hospitals.

State Health Minister Prabhuram Choudhary said that earlier 148 vehicles were approved in various districts of the state for the movement of Covid-19 patients, adding that now 200 more private ambulances have been approved for this purpose.

Choudhary said that earlier instructions were given to place the ambulances at the Covid care centres. According to a new government order, the District Collectors have been instructed to place the ambulances at the their respective District Covid Command and Control Centrse.

Choudhary informed that the 200 additional ambulances have been allowed to be hired through Ziqitza Healthcare Limited.

