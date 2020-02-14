MP govt averts trouble over Shivaji statue

Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh), Feb 16 (IANS) The Kamal Nath government on Saturday managed to quell a potentially explosive situation over the removal of the bust of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Chhindwara.

The Congress ally in Maharashtra was offended by the removal and gave notice for an agitation unless action was initiated against the authorities who uninstalled the bust.

According to the Additional District Magistrate of the Chhindwara district, the statue was installed at the site without permission. An inquiry was initiated as the bust was installed on the government land on Monday night without permission.

He said due permission is needed from the administration, for installing statues.

Shiv Sena and other Hindu organisations had earlier written to the municipality to install the Shivaji bust in Mohgaon.

After writing to the authorities, the Municipal councillor had designated a place for the bust. Following delay on the part of the municipal authorities the organisations made a pedestal at the site and installed the bust on Monday night.

Former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan demanded an apology from the chief minister. Addressing a gathering in Sausar, 55 km away from Chhindwara, Chouhan said “the Congress has made it a regular feature to disrespect great personalities,” he added.

Following the controversy, Kamal Nath’s son Nakul Nath said as per the CM’s instructions new grand statue of Shivaji Maharaj will be put up, and he would bear the cost.

–IANS

naidu/pgh/