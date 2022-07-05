The Madhya Pradesh government has constituted a committee comprising top officials to look after the hospitality and security for the two conferences of G-20 countries to be held in Indore and Bhopal.

Chief Secretary Iqbal Singh Bains has formed the committee of senior officials of the state administration, which includes additional chief secretaries of the general administration and home departments, besides other senior officials, an official told IANS on Tuesday.

The committee, headed by the Chief Secretary, will look after the hospitality and security of the participants during the two conferences of G-20 countries, the official said in a statement. However, no dates for these events were mentioned in the statement.

The Principal Secretary in the Tourism Department will be the nodal officer of this committee, it was stated.

As per the statement, India will host over 190 meetings and conferences of G-20 delegates from December 1, 2022 to November 30, 2023 across the country.

