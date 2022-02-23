MP Govt set to announce EV policy in next two months

The Madhya Pradesh government is going to launch its electric vehicle (EV) policy soon as the process of giving it a final shape is almost completed, government officials said here on Wednesday.

The scheme is likely to be announced between March and April.

The department of industrial policy and investment promotion of the state, which is looking after the project, has framed the policy with suggestions from various stakeholders of the automobile sector. Besides making the scheme attractive for the consumers, the department has also framed the policy to create a conducive ecosystem for the automobile industry in the state.

Talking to IANS, Sanjay Kumar Shukla, principal secretary of the industrial policy and investment promotion department said, “EV policy is ready and is in consultation stage with the state government and other stakeholders. Once the final blueprint is prepared, it would be brought before the state cabinet for approval.”

Shukla said the scheme is likely to be launched during Auto Expo. Also, to promote the EV scheme at larger scale in the state, the state government is also planning to invite various stakeholders, such as manufacturers of electric-run vehicles, commercial, earth movers and component makers to showcase their new launches during Auto Expo in Indore.

To strengthen the network of automakers, dealers and component manufacturers, buyer-seller meetings will also be organised in the Expo that will be held at two places in the city — at the automobile testing facility at National Automotive Test Tracks (NATRAX) in Pithampur and at another destination for which location is being identified.

A meeting of senior officials of the industry department, Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation (MPIDC), National Automotive Test Tracks (NATRAX), industries and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), was held on Tuesday to plan events for the Auto Expo.

