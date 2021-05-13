The Madhya Pradesh government has announced Rs 5,000 pension per month to families hit by the pandemic where poor and destitute children have lost their parents or guardian to coronavirus.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, referring to the deepening crisis due to the pandemic, said, “The corona epidemic has broken many families. There are families where Covid has snatched the earning members and aged people have been left alone as there is no one to take care of them. There are some families where innocent children were orphaned as their parents have died due to Covid. Hence we have decided to provide a pension of Rs 5,000 per month so that they can survive without anyone’s support.”

Chouhan, referring to the children who were in trouble due to this pandemic, said that free education will be provided to all such children so that they don’t drop out of school. Such families will be given free ration also even if they are not eligible.

The Madhya Pradesh government has also decided to help women in distress due to coronavirus. The Chief Minister said that such women will be provided loan without interest on the government’s guarantee so that they can start a business for livelihood.

