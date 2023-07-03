INDIA

MP govt to renew license of industry & trade for 10 yrs now, says CM Chouhan

NewsWire
0
0

In a bid to attract investors in Madhya Pradesh, the BJP government has decided to renew the license of industry and trade for a period of ten years.

The announcement was made by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan while addressing the concluding session of 44th annual convention of Federation of MP Chambers of Commerce-and Industries in Bhopal on Sunday.

Chief Minister Chouhan also assured the business community there will be no shortage in promoting trade and industries in Madhya Pradesh and efforts would be made to generate employment.

“The industrial growth rate in the state is 24 per cent. The state government is trying to promote industries in every sector. Traders and industrialists should work together for the prosperity of the state. Keep participating in the development continuously,” Chouhan said.

He further claimed the per capita income in the state has increased from Rs 11,000 to Rs 1,40,000.

“We are moving forward in every field including employment and skill, irrigation, development of cities, drinking water, panchayat, rural development, energy, forest. agricultural production has increased significantly. The production of electricity has increased from 2900 MW to 28000 MW,” he added.

2023070333097

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Bengal teacher recruitment scam: All appointments through TET since 2011 under...

    Sri Lanka’s situation ‘sensitive and complicated’: Jaishankar

    Kiara Advani learns the finesse of staying in frame from Kareena...

    World Chocolate Day: How dark chocolate can minimize the impact on...