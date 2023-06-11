INDIA

MP Hijab row: Damoh school principal, 2 others arrested

The principal of the Ganga Jamna Higher Secondary School along with two others in Madhya Pradesh’s Damoh have been arrested in connection with the Hijab row that erupted after Hindu girl students of the institute were seen in photographs wearing Hijab-like scarf, an official said on Sunday.

Posters were put up by Ganga Jamna Higher Secondary School in Damoh highlighting the meritorious students along with their photographs and marks obtained.

A number of girl students were seen wearing a hijab-like scarf around their heads in those posters, following which a controversy erupted.

The police, after taking into cognizance the statements of three children in connection with the matter, have registered a case against 10 people of the school management committee under the relevant sections, an official said.

The Madhya Pradesh government has de-recognised the registration of the school in Damoh following the controversy.

Besides, there were also allegations of religious conversion of many teachers of this school. In fact, some of the teachers have admitted that there was some amount of truth in those allegations.

Also, many children had also alleged that they were forced to perform Namaz and forced to recite Islamic verses.

