INDIA

MP Home Minister calls Shabana Azmi agent of Tukde-Tukde gang

NewsWire
0
0

Senior BJP leader and Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra, who is known for making controversial comments, on Friday termed Bollywood personality Shabana Azmi as ‘agents and sleeper cell of Tukde-Tukde gang’.

Mishra made the controversial remark while reacting to Shabana Azami’s comment questioning the release of 11 persons convicted for the gang-rape of Bilkis Bano during the Gujarat riots in 2002.

Talking to mediapersons here, Mishra said these people don’t utter even a single word when crimes are committed in a non-BJP state.

“Why these people were silent when a minor girl was killed in Jharkhand, why did not they say a single word on the Udaipur murder? Because they see crime in only in BJP-ruled states. These people are agents and sleeper cell of Tukde-Tukde gang,” Mishra said.

“These are the same people who had initiated award-wapsi,” Mishra added.

Talking to a private news channel on Thursday, Shabana Azmi had said, “Bilkis Bano didn’t lose courage. She fought all the way. She got these people convicted and, like her husband says, just when she was about to bring her life together, this great travesty of justice happened.”

The 11 men, who were sentenced to life in connection with the gang-rape of Bilkis Bano and murder of seven members of her family, walked out of the Godhra sub-jail on August 15 after the Gujarat government allowed their release under its remission policy.

20220903-000205

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Calcutta HC seeks report on the vacant teachers’ posts in state

    Bihar ex-MLA’s son shot in Banka

    Govt officer, village head found drunk in Bihar

    I-League: Mohammedan Sporting come from behind to defeat Sreenidi Deccan 3-1