MP honey-trap case: Video of ex-CM goes viral

Bhopal, Sep 29 (IANS) In the Madhya Pradesh sex scandal, two more videos — one of a former Chief Minister and another of a close aide of a right wing leader — have surfaced, creating a flutter in the political circles.

Both the videos have gone viral on social media. In one of the videos, a former Chief Minister is purportedly seen in compromising position with a young girl in a hotel room.

In another video, an elderly aide of a right wing organisation is seen with a young girl, apparently shot in a pre-planned manner.

IANS does not authenticate the veracity of videos.

Thousands of clips, containing sex chats and videos of officers in compromising positions, have been seized by the special investigation team (SIT) probing the biggest sex scandal of the state in recent times.

Meanwhile, five accused women were taken to Bhopal from Indore amid tight security by the SIT for questioning, the police said. One of the accused was taken to Sagar. She was interrogated at a farm house, which she visited frequently.

The SIT also carried with it the seized gadgets, including pen-drives and laptops, of the alleged honey-trap cum extortion ring, a source said.

One man was also arrested along with 5 women by the SIT.

The sex scandal came to light when an Indore-based engineer complained to the police about blackmailing by a woman, who allegedly threatened to make objectionable videos viral.

SIT sources said, the seized video and audio clips clearly indicate a nexus between bureaucrats, senior politicians and some businessmen.

More revelations are likely to come to light as the investigation progresses, according to the sources.

–IANS

