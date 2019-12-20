MP honeytrap: Big names still undercover

Bhopal, Dec 31 (IANS) While some accused in the honeytrap scandal of Madhya Pradesh have been detained and some new names have cropped up, big shots alleged to be involved in it are yet to be uncovered, according to social activists.

The police knew everything but were yet to reveal heavyweights, said Aishwarya Pandey, a social activist, and added that was feuling questions, like who was saving them and would the honeytrap scandal meet the fate similar to the Vyapam scam.

In a chargesheet filed by the SIT in a state court on Saturday, names of few businessmen and journalists, allegedly involved in extortion of money from some influential people, were revealed.

The chargesheet also has statement of accused Monika Yadav in which she claimed one newspaper owner and two TV reporters were also involved in the extortion. They, she claimed, got transfers done and facilitated funds to NGOs.

As part of the scam, girls would lay a trap, shoot films and videos of officials, politicians and businessmen and then blackmail them.

Those girls had made a video of a Congress leader of Chhatarpur but couldn’t extort money from him due to intervention of a policeman.

Five women and a man was arrested by the Indore Police in October when the honeytrap scandle burst out in open.

–IANS

hindi-rt/pcj