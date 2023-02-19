Taking suo moto cognizance on ‘chaos’ and alleged stampede-like situation, which has resulted in three deaths at the venue of Rudraksha Mahotsav at Kubeshwar Dham in Sehore, the State Human Right Commission (MP-SHRC) has issued notice to the district administration.

In the notice, which was issued to Sehore district collector and the Superintendent of Police (SP) on Saturday, the humans right body has sought a detailed reports on five points. The commission has asked the administration to furnish their reports in the next 15 days.

The commission has asked about the provisions for safety and security of the people gathered at the event. It has also sought a report on the vehicular parking facilities and what measures taken to address the health issues caused by influx of devotees on the first day itself.

Two deaths, including a middle-aged woman and a 3-year-old boy, which happened amid the uncontrollable crowd over the last 24 hours, had forced the organizers to put on hold the free distribution of prized Rudraksh beads at the ongoing Rudraksh Mahotsava.

A woman from Maharashtra died on the very first day of Rudraksha Mahotsav on February February 16 after a stampede-like situation emerged at the venue, while two persons, including a child, were reported dead on February 18, and several people had lodged complaints about missing family persons. The mobile network, Internet connection was disrupted for over 10 hours and over 20,000 vehicles were stuck on Bhopal-Indore highway due to heavy crowds for religious events.

While, the organiser of the Rudraksha Mahotsav – Pandit Pradeep Mishra, a self-styled godman has accused the local administration-police for chaos, the administration had earlier claimed that the situation got worse because of an unexpected large gathering of people. The ongoing Rudraksha Mahotsav will be concluded on February 22.

20230219-131202