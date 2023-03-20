While the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government in Madhya Pradesh has made a series of announcements to seek people’s support ahead of the Assembly elections due this year-end, the Opposition Congress too is making tall promises to woo the voters in order to return to power in the state.

Joining the race of announcing doles in the election year, Madhya Pradesh Congress President and former Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Monday declared that domestic LPG cylinders would be available for Rs 500 if the party is voted to power.

Addressing a rally in his hometown Chhindwara, the senior Congress leader also promised to launch a financial scheme under which women will get Rs 1,500 per month.

Incidentally, Chouhan too has announced to provide Rs 1,000 per month to women under the ‘Ladli Behna Yojana’.

Beside these, Kamal Nath also promised to introduce an old pension scheme for all state government employees, waive farmers’ loans, and provide cheaper electricity.

Taking a jibe at Chouhan for making a series of announcements in the election year, Kamal Nath called him “ghoshna machine” (announcement machine).

“We (Congress) do not make false promises just to win the elections. Chief Minister Chouhan is a ‘ghoshna machine’. In the last 17 years, he has made a number of promises but kept none of them after winning the elections. We will reintroduce the old pension scheme for state government employees and provide domestic LPG cylinder for Rs 500 if the Congress forms the government in Madhya Pradesh,” the former Chief Minister said.

