INDIA

MP leaders reach Bhopal airport to receive Sharad Yadav’s mortal remains

NewsWire
0
0

Political leaders of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday reached the airport here to receive the mortal remains of late socialist leader and former Union Minister Sharad Yadav.

His last rites will be performed later in the day at his ancestral village Ankhmau in Narmadapuram district.

Some of the leaders who arrived at the airport were Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Congress MP Digvijaya Singh and his son Raghavgarh MLA Rajyavardhan Singh, state BJP president V.D. Sharma, as well as other politicians.

Meanwhile, over hundreds of people from the late politician’s ancestral village also came to the airport to pay homage.

The remains arrived at the Bhopal airport from New Delhi on board a chartered plane at around 11 a.m.

Yadav passed away on Thursday at 10.19 p.m. at Fortis, Gurugram, where he was brought in an unresponsive and unconscious state, according to a statement issued by the hospital.

20230114-124401

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Punjab Governor honours ice hockey champs from Ladakh

    Goa DJ held for ‘vulgar comments’ against Shivaji on FB

    Non-Gandhi but loyalist under consideration for Cong President

    Delhi: 29 gamblers held; Rs 58 lakh seized