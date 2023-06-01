INDIALIFESTYLE

MP Lokayukta orders probe into damage to Saptarshi idols

NewsWire
Days after idols of Saptarshi installed at Ujjain’s Mahakal Lok corridor collapsed due to gusty wind, the Lokayukta department of Madhya Pradesh has ordered an inquiry into the matter.

An official told IANS that Lokayukta, Justice N.K. Gupta has taken a suo moto congnisance of the reports published in the media regarding the incident.

“A team of Lokayukta Police will visit the spot for assessment and will submit its reports within a period of next two weeks,” said an official.

Six Saptarshi idols had collapsed following which the Opposition Congress criticised the ruling BJP, accusing it of indulging in corruption in the Mahakal Lok corridor project, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in October last year.

Senior Congress leader Sajjan Singh Verma has claimed that Chinese net was used in Saptarshi statues, and other materials used for the same were also not the best of quality.

“The colour of the remaining statues has also faded. In the project, there was a provision to set up a lab to check the quality of materials used for building statues but it was not established and the project was inaugurated,” Verma said on Wednesday.

