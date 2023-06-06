The Madhya Pradesh Lokayukta has sought all documents pertaining to the ‘Mahakal Lok’ corridor project as it has initiated a probe into the project.

The Lokayukta has issued an ultimatum to the Ujjain Smart City, which developed the project, to submit the documents related to construction of the corridor.

Sources told IANS that the Lokayukta has initiated a probe in the matter on the basis of separate cases, including irregularities in tendering process and the collapse of six Saptarishi idols.

The Lokayukta has clearly warned responsible authorities to hand over documents pertaining to the projects else special police establishment (SPE) will be instructed to proceeds with seizures of the same.

A case was registered after the collapse of the six idols on May 28.

Meanwhile, the second complaint was also filed regarding alleged corruption in the project.

The Lokayukta has also sought tender documents as part of it’s probe into the toppling of Saptarishi idols.

“Lokayukta has initiated a probe to find out when the decision was made to use fibre-reinforced plastic for the idols in Mahakal Lok and also weather this decision was made maintaining transparency in the system. The agency is also assessing if the idols were manufactured in compliance with standard procedure,” said in official source.

Earlier, the Lokayukta had claimed that the probe was initiated taking a suo moto cognizance on the matter on the basis of various media reports following the collapse of the Saptarishi idols.

Following this, a team of Lokayukta had visited the Mahakal Lok corridor for inspection.

