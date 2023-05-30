Madhya Pradesh Urban Development and Housing Minister O.P.S. Bhadoria was injured in a road accident in the state’s Bhind district on Tuesday and has been admitted to the Birla hospital in Gwalior.

As per the report, the incident occurred as the minister’s car collided with a tractor and was badly damaged. Bhadoria received a head injury.

Bhadoria’s driver and a security person were also got injured and they all have been admitted to the same hospital.

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia expressed his shock over incident and has prayed for fast recovery of Bhadoria’s health.

The minister’s aides told IANS that Bhadoria has received injuries on his head and legs and was being treated by a team of doctors in the ICU. However, he was responding well.

Bhodoria, who is the MLA from Mehgaon in Bhind, is considered close to Scindia and was one of the 22 MLAs who had left the Congress for the BJP in March 2022 due to which the Kamal Nath government had collapsed.

