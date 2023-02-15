INDIA

MP-MLA court convicts ex-minister for violating MCC

NewsWire
0
0

MP-MLA special court of Gopalganj on Wednesday convicted Janak Ram, a former minister of Bihar government and BJP leader, for violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

His aide Tarkeshwar Nath Sharma, was also convicted on the same charges.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) A.K Manvendra Mishra, of MP-MLA court imposed a fine of Rs 1,100 on each — Rs 1000 for the violation of MCC and Rs 100 under the loudspeaker act.

Janak Ram and Tarkeshwar Nath Sharma were held guilty of the violation during the 2020 Vidhan Sabha election in Gopalganj.

Following the judgement, the two accepted the violation. They also apologised before the court. Janak Ram requested the ACJP to forgive him for the violation. He said: “Sir, it was my first mistake. Please forgive me.”

The court found that despite Janak Ram being a leader and public representative in the past, had taken the oath to follow the law of the country. Still, he violated it.

Further, the court said that no one is above the law. They have violated the law and are liable to face the action so that they would not repeat the mistake in future.

20230215-154802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    State of the World address: Modi showcases India as future tech...

    Goa Governor should stop ‘twiddling thumbs’, ensure govt: Congress

    Gruesome Behala murder shocks Kolkata

    Attempt to evade accountability, transparency: BJP hits out at Mamata govt