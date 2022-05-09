In an unprecedented development, a team of senior Shiv Sena leaders trooped to the Lilavati Hospital on Monday to ascertain the exact medical details and certain irregularities that later emerged when independent MP Navneet Kaur-Rana was admitted there for three days last week after getting bail.

Simultaneously, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)’s H-West Ward Office slapped a show-cause notice to the Hospital seeking an explanation on several alleged violations of medical norms that have come to light, a day after Navneet was discharged (May 8).

The delegation led by Sena Spokespersons – medico Dr Manisha Kayande, former Mayor and nurse Kishori Pednekar, plus Rahul N. Kanal and Anil S. Kokil – was warmly ‘admitted’ to the hospital conference room by the management, along with a battery of the media.

In the ensuing ‘public hearing’, the Sena team called out for details of the MRI scan report of Navneet’s stint at the hospital and pointed out ‘wrongdoings’ as seen in photos/videos circulated on social media in the past few days.

“How was this kind of ‘shooting’ blatantly permitted inside the MRI room, under what circumstances and who authorised it, Dr Kayande grilled the hospital.

“Why were mobiles, cameras with metallic, electric or electronic devices allowed in the MRI room when it is banned as per the hospital rules for such sensitive locations,” shot out Pednekar.

Kanal and Kokil also fired searching questions on certain ‘unauthorised persons’ allegedly allowed entry to the VVIP patient’s room and even posing for selfies with the MP.

Dr Kayande and Pednekar wondered how the lady MP – who had complained of severe back pain and spondylosis – was made to lie on her back and how she lifted her head when being rolled inside the MRI machine.

“When she was rushed to the hospital, she appeared in great distress… then all these pictures/videos came out and on Sunday when she was discharged, she was absolutely fit and fine from her severe medical condition… We have raised our doubts,” Dr Kayande added.

Stunned by the volley fired by the aggressive Sena group, the Hospital management and some doctors were mumbling their replies, nodding silently or hanging their heads in embarrassment.

The Sena submitted a letter to the Hospital COO & Senior Consultant, Lt.Gen.(retd) Dr V. Ravishankar seeking replies to the purported irregularities perpetrated during Navneet’s sojourn there.

Referring to a January 2018 incident in which a 32-year-old man who entered a MRI scan room with a gas cylinder, was sucked inside an MRI machine and killed, the Sena asked: “Would the hospital management have taken responsibility for putting the Hon’ MP’s life at risk? We want a written reply to all these issues.”

The delegation said if the hospital management, doctors or paramedical staff were put under “any pressures” then they should come forward and give details since such things cannot be allowed in any hospital.

Incidentally, Lilavati Hospital in Bandra west is a favourite of many VVIPs, including Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his father, the Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray, the late BJP strongman Pramod Mahajan, many film-stars, industrialists and more.

A BMC official said if the Hospital fails to submit its reply to the show-cause notice, the civic body would initiate appropriate action in the matter.

Despite repeated attempts by IANS, the Hospital management or trustees were not available for comments.

