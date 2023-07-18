Fresh allegations have surfaced into the alleged irregularities in the recruitment of Patwaris (Revenue Department officials) in Madhya Pradesh, wherein a group has now claimed that some candidates submitted fake documents to avail relaxations.

The group named ‘National Educated Youth Union’ (NEYU) claimed that a candidate submitted the document showing him physically challenged, while the same candidate in another exam claimed he is physically fit. “So far, at least four such candidates were noticed who appeared in two different exams conducted on different dates,” said Kisan Jath, who claimed to be a member of the group.

He also shared some identity cards on the group’s social media account to support his claims. The authenticity of the identity cards could not be ascertained and the state government is yet to make any statement regarding the same.

Claimed to be a member of five-person union, Jath, said: “Sequences of irregularities in submissions suggest that the results were manipulated with fake documents through a strong nexus of ‘exam mafia’ flourishing in Guna, Gwalior, Morena, and Satia districts falling under Gwalior-Chambal division of Madhya Pradesh.”

He claimed that the ‘Vyapam ghosts’, which dented the image of Madhya Pradesh, are still alive.

“Irregularities in recruitment exams have become a common nuisance in Madhya Pradesh and political parties are passing the buck on each other for a long time. This time it was exposed as a large number of participants appeared in the examination,” Jath said.

He also said that the NEYU is planning for mass movement-cum-protest in the capital city Bhopal to put its demand for an enactment of a separate Bill by the Assembly to administer recruitment examination. “Fakes documents were submitted not only in the Patwari recruitment exams but in some other exams as well. The government has reserved 5 marks for experience of Samvida Karmcharis and therefore, fake documents were submitted to avail the benefit under the category,” Jath claimed.

Former Chief Minister and State Congress chief Kamal Nath has been relentlessly blaming sitting Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for the alleged irregularities. “The way the Shivraj government has made Madhya Pradesh a state of recruitment scams, the future of no youth is secure. The strings of every recruitment scam eventually connect with the leaders of the ruling party. I assure the youth that after four months, the Congress government will be formed in the state, then the rule of scams, corruption and commission will end and you (youth) will get employment in a lawful manner according to your qualification,” Kamal Nath said on Monday.

