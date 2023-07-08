Post “feet wash” episode on camera at Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s residence in Bhopal, the Congress performed “shuddhikaran” (purification) of pee-gate victim Dashmat Rawat after he returned to his home in Sidhi district.

Local Congress leader Gyan Singh, along with his supporters, reached Dashmat’s residence, around 25 km from Sidhi district headquarters, and performed “shuddhikaran” with gangajal.

It was done amid the presence of the family members and Congress supporters, and a video was also recorded and circulated on social media platforms.

In the video, Gyan Singh could be heard requesting Dashmat to allow him to perform latter’s “shuddhikaran” with gangajal. “I want to perform a shuddhikaran with your permission. Me (Gyan Singh) along with Rahul Bhaia (Ajay Singh), and all Congress workers are with you. No one can hurt you and your home would be constructed. Please allow me to perform your shuddhikaran, to which Dashmat agreed,” Gyan Singh said.

After performing “shuddhikaran”, Gyan Singh did not miss opportunity to slam the Chief Minister, saying, “CM washed his feet, not his face and head. (Pravesh Shukla has urinated on Dashmat’s face). Therefore, I have performed shuddhikaran of his face.”

After returning to his home, Dashmat had on Friday said Pravesh Shukla, the person who has urinated on his face, should be “forgiven”.

He said, “What Pravesh Shukla had done, he has paid a price for that. Now, I would request the government to forgive him. He is a Brahmin of my village.”

Meanwhile, Sidhi district SP Ravindra Verma said that misinformation was being created regarding the viral video of the pee-gate incident and local media channels have reported that the victim in the video was not Dashmat.

“Some news channels are running misleading news that the person seen in the video is not Dashmat Rawat, while the police investigation has confirmed that the person seen in the video is Dashmat Rawat. Therefore, the direct police refutes all such misleading news,” he posted a message on his official Twitter handle.

