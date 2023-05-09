INDIA

MP police arrest five suspects in Hyderabad

Madhya Pradesh police have arrested five persons in Hyderabad for alleged links with a radical group.

Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of Madhya Pradesh police arrested the suspects on Tuesday, a day after it picked up 11 alleged members of the same group in Bhopal.

The arrests were made by the ATS in coordination with the Hyderabad police. The police reportedly seized jihadi literature, knives and airguns from those arrested.

The five men arrested in Hyderabad are suspected to have links with those held in Madhya Pradesh. They were shifted to Bhopal for investigation.

Further details like the name of the radical group and the names of those arrested are awaited.

