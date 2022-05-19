Day after violence erupted following an attempt by Hindu organisations to install an idol near a Muslim shrine in Madhya Pradesh’s Neemuch district, the state police on Thursday arrested Ghulam Rasool Pathan, the head of the Muslim Intezamia Committee in the town, in connection with the case.

The police claimed that Pathan has been arrested for his alleged provocative speech inciting communal tension in the town. The police also claimed that Pathan was involved in polarising the Muslim youth for the last one year.

“On the day of communal tension, Pathan was not present on the spot but was directing people over phone. We have the call details,” Neemuch SP Suraj Verma said, adding that he has recommended the district administration to invoke the stringent National Security Act (NSA) against him for his alleged provocative speeches.

On Sunday, a group of Hindu activists attempted to install an idol of Lord Hanuman near a Muslim shrine in Neemuch’s Purani Kacheri area, which led to communal tension in the town. The district administration had seized the idol on Tuesday.

A person was reportedly injured while private properties were damaged in the violence that occurred on Sunday.

