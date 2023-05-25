Like a scene straight out of a Bollywood flick, the Madhya Pradesh police chased down tractor-trolleys loaded with illegally mined sand, and arrested the drivers after cordoning off the area in Morena on Thursday.

A video of the chase has gone viral on social media.

It all started after the sand mafias tried to run away with tractor-trolleys loaded with sand, but the alert cops cornered off the area and managed to nab them after a brief chase.

When the sand mafias saw the police, they pushed their accelerator pedals and tried to flee through the narrow lanes of the town. The chase finally ended ended at Vismil Nagar, where one of the tractor-trolleys overturned in a desperate bid to escape.

The police promptly cordoned off the area, and seized two tractor-trolleys loaded with illegally mined sand. With assistance from the local police station, the overturned tractor-trolley was restored to its normal position.

The arrested drivers have been taken into custody and a case has been filed against them, the police said.

The police had got a tip-off regarding illigal sand minding in the area, following which a team was alerted to keep a close watch on any such activity.

“A joint operation was carried out to crack down on illigal sand minding in Morena. Around half-a-dozen people have been arrested so far,” the police said.

