MP Police file FIR against Digvijaya Singh over controversial post on ex-RSS chief Golwalkar

Former Chief Minister and Congress’ Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh has been booked for his social media post on former Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief M.S. Golwalkar. 

An FIR against the veteran Congress leader was lodged by an advocate, Rajesh Joshi, in Indore on Saturday.
He has been booked under Section 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence), 469 (forgery for purpose of harming reputation), 500 (defamation) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief), the FIR copy available with IANS stated.
Joshi has alleged that Digvijaya Singh had shared a controversial poster on Facebook bearing the name and picture of ” (as Golwalkar was popularly named) to incite people by creating conflict among Dalits, backward classes, Muslims and Hindus.
The advocate further claimed that Digvijaya’s Facebook post on Golwalkar allegedly hurt the religious beliefs of Sangh workers and the entire Hindu community.
On Saturday, Digvijaya Singh shared a post on his social media accounts with a picture of a page carrying several controversial comments quoted to the former RSS head, known asGurujiamong his admirers.

2023070936324

