Madhya Pradesh’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in Jabalpur on Thursday conducted searches at the residence and office of a bishop of the church of North India Jabalpur Diocese, police said.

During this raid, a large amount of cash and foreign currency was recovered from Bishop P.C. Singh. A currency note counting machine had been installed to count the seized cash.

During the probe conducted by the EOW, it has been found that the bishop transferred more than Rs two crore in cash from educational institutions to religious institutions between 2004-05 and 2011-12, as well as misused the funds to amass wealth.

According to the information received by the EOW, a complaint had been filed against Singh.

It was alleged that on the basis of forged documents, he changed the name of a housing society and himself became the Chairman of the Board of Education, Church of North India Jabalpur Diocese.

The accused bishop allegedly misused his position and embezzled the fees received from students of educational institutions by using it for running religious institutions and for his own personal use.

The EOW investigated the complaint and raided the residence and office of the bishop after verifying the allegations against him.

