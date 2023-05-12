Madhya Pradesh Congress unit on Friday kicked-started its preparation for a mega rally of party leader Priyanka Gandhi in Jabalpur on June 12.

Veteran leader and vice president of Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) Chandraprabhash Shekhar told IANS that it would be a mega event, which will set the tone for the Assembly polls due this year end.

Former minister Shekhar, who is in charge of the preparation, will hold a meeting with party’s leaders and workers from Mahakaushal region. “I will be visiting Jabalpur on May 20 and hold discussion regarding the event.”

He further said that the Congress will highlight its proposed financial scheme for women- “Nari Samman Yojna” and the party’s national general secretary would appeal to women voters to extend their support to the party.

Madhya Pradesh’s Mahakaushal region has 38 Assembly seats and the Congress had won 24 of them prompting the Central BJP leadership to focussed in the region.

