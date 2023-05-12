INDIA

MP: Preparations begin for Priyanka’s June 12 Jabalpur rally

NewsWire
0
0

Madhya Pradesh Congress unit on Friday kicked-started its preparation for a mega rally of party leader Priyanka Gandhi in Jabalpur on June 12.

Veteran leader and vice president of Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) Chandraprabhash Shekhar told IANS that it would be a mega event, which will set the tone for the Assembly polls due this year end.

Former minister Shekhar, who is in charge of the preparation, will hold a meeting with party’s leaders and workers from Mahakaushal region. “I will be visiting Jabalpur on May 20 and hold discussion regarding the event.”

He further said that the Congress will highlight its proposed financial scheme for women- “Nari Samman Yojna” and the party’s national general secretary would appeal to women voters to extend their support to the party.

Madhya Pradesh’s Mahakaushal region has 38 Assembly seats and the Congress had won 24 of them prompting the Central BJP leadership to focussed in the region.

20230512-162202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Woman constable dies as tree falls on her in Chennai

    As services of illegally recruited teachers are terminated, WB stares at...

    CWG 2022 medal is a huge confidence booster for me, says...

    Delhi CM compensates farmers for crop damage due to unseasonal rain