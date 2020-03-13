MP: Rebel Congress MLAs seek protection of central forces

Bhopal, March 15 (IANS) The rebel MLAs of Madhya Pradesh Congress have released videos demanding deployment of central security forces for their security. Several rebel MLAs present in Bengaluru issued a video message to the Speaker.

The Congress has reacted to this and said that it should have released under pressure.

Twenty-two Congress MLAs have resigned from the party in support of former Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. MP Assembly Speaker N.P. Prajapati has accepted the resignations of six of these MLAs.

In the video message, the legislators have said, “The Speaker of the Assembly has given us notice to attend the House. We have received information, but we are concerned about our security. There is a doubt about security when we come to Bhopal. So it is important to take the help of central security forces to ensure our safety”.

Congress spokesperson and media department Vice-President Syed Jaffer said: “These videos have been made by the legislators under pressure. In the videos that have surfaced, the whispering voice of the other person along with the MLA shows that these were made after training”.

Apart from Govind Singh Rajput, Pradyuman Singh Tomar, Imrati Devi, Tulsi Silavat, Prabhuram Chaudhary, Mahendra Singh Sisodia, MLAs Hardeep Singh Dung, Jaspal Singh Jajji, Rajwardhan Singh, O.P.S. Bhadoria, Munna Lal Goel, Raghuraj Singh Kansana, Kamlesh Jatav, Brijendra Singh Yadav, Suresh Dhakad, Girraj Dandautia, Raksha Santram Sironia, Ranveer Jatav, Jaswant Jatav have resigned. Prajapit has accepted the resignations of six of these MLAs.

–IANS

hindi-rs/skp/