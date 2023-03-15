INDIA

MP: Rescue operation continues for boy stuck in borewell

Even after 24 hours, a rescue operation continued on Wednesday to retrieve a seven-year-old stuck in a borewell in Madhya Pradesh’s Vidisha district, authorities said.

The district administration said that oxygen supply is being given to the boy, Lokesh Ahirwar, and he was responding.

At around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, the child fell into the borewell while he was playing at a farm in Kherkhedi Pathar village.

While briefing about the current situation, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Wednesday said that rescue operation jointly conducted by district administration and disaster team was still underway.

“As boy is stuck at 45 feet, a parallel tunnel is being dug. At least a 60 feet tunnel would be made, of which 51 feet has been dug,” Mishra said.

He further informed that the operation got delayed as the rescue team had to cut hard rock to make the tunnel to reach the borewell.

“We are monitering the rescue operation. We are hopeful that by next two hours the boy will be rescued,” Mishra added.

Sources told IANS that the farm in which borewell is situated belongs to boy’s father.

The borewell is around 60 feet deep and it had no casing and was not covered.

A team of doctors is also present the spot and monitering the boy’s heath condition.

Once the boy rescued, he will be rushed to hospital for further treatment.

20230315-110404

