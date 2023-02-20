INDIALIFESTYLE

MP: Rs 350cr allocated for rejuvenation of internal roads of urban bodies

NewsWire
0
0

The Madhya Pradesh government led by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday came out with another plan to provide funds for rejuvenation of internal roads falling under the ambit of the local urban bodies.

The government has approved Rs 750 crore for the rejuvenation campaign of the roads of 413 urban bodies of the state, and the first installment of Rs 350 crore was transferred to 413 urban bodies of the state on Monday.

While transferring the funds during a programme at Kushabhau Thakre Auditorium in Bhopal, Chouhan claimed that “it was the first time the state government is providing funds from its budget to the urban bodies for the maintenance of roads”.

Chouhan said the rejuvenation campaign of internal roads was started by the state government with the objective of ensuring that the urban bodies have adequate funds for the maintenance of roads, due to which it has been decided to provide funds to the urban bodies.

Meanwhile, he also asserted that civic bodies will have to take initiative to develop financial resources on their own.

Addressing a gathering, the Chief Minister directed the officials of the urban bodies to work towards legalising the illegal colonies within a time frame.

“It has also been decided that no new illegal colony will be allowed to be built in the state. It is the responsibility of the urban bodies to ensure time-bound implementation of the process of legalising old colonies and to eliminate any possibility of the construction of illegal colonies in their area immediately,” Chouhan said.

In the rejuvenation campaign, funds were allocated on the basis of the category of population for the upgradation of the roads of the urban bodies.

An amount of Rs 25 crore has been allocated for cities with a population of more than one million, while Rs 7 crore for cities with a population of 2 -10 lakh.

Besides, Rs 3 crore has been kept aside for cities having a population of 1- 2 lakh, while Rs 2 crore for a catering population of 50 lakh for a population.

20230220-214204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Skincare tips to let go in 2023

    PM Modi holds discussions with Suriname President

    Two UP men arrested in Goa for selling glass cases as...

    Rashmika excited about her first visit to Delhi, thanks to ‘Animal’...