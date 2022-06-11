INDIA

MP Shocker: 3 members of family found dead, unconscious minor girl hospitalised

Three members of a family were found dead inside their home, while a 10-year-old girl belonging to the same family was found in an unconscious state in Madhya Pradeshs Bhind district on Saturday.

The shocking incident was reported from Bhind district under the Gwalior-Chambal division, around 500 km from Bhopal, on Saturday morning. As per the police, two members of the family, identified as Dharmendra Gurjar and his wife Amresh Gurjar, were found hanging while the body of their son was lying on the floor.

The fourth member of the family, a 10-year-old girl, was found lying unconscious. She has been admitted to the government hospital in Gwalior.

The incident came to light after some neighbours noticed that the door of the Gurjar house was shut, whereas they used to go out for morning walk on a regular basis.

The neighbours later broke open the door and found two members of the family hanging and two lying on the floor. The neighbours noticed that the minor girl was alive and they immediately took her to a nearby hospital, the police said.

Later, Bhind SP Shailendra Singh Chauhan reached the spot with a forensic team and launched a probe into the matter.

The police said that while it appears to be a case of mass suicide, they are also probing a murder angle.

“The bodies have been sent for post-mortem. We are investigating the possible involvement of some outsiders in the case,” Chauhan said.

