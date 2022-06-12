The police on Sunday, referring to a shocking incident in which three members of a family were found dead at their home in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind district, claimed it was a murder and suicide case.

Dharmendra Gurjar and his wife killed their 12-year-old son and also tried to kill their 10-year-old daughter. Later, they hanged themselves. They were found dead on Saturday.

Police made the claims on Sunday on the basis of the statement of the couple’s daughter who fortunately survived and is being treated at a hospital in Gwalior district.

During questioning, the girl told the police that her parents first strangulated her brother to death and then tried to kill her as well.

This shocking incident was reported early on Saturday after Dharmendra’s brother and some neighbours broke the door of the house and found three members of the family dead and another (girl) unconscious.

“On Saturday morning, neighbours knockd on the door but they (couple) didn’t respond. After getting no response, Dharmendra’s brother broke the door and found them dead. Their daughter was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital,” said a police officer.

Police said since the girl was under medical treatment, they have not asked much questions.

Meanwhile, Dharmendra’s brother told the police that his brother did not had any financial problem but was distressed due to an old case of abetment of suicide against him, and that could be the reason behind the extreme step.

However, the police are yet to ascertain the exact reason behind the incident.

“Family persons are sharing some old case of abetment of suicide against him, but we are still investigating to find out the exact reason that led to the family at this position. The case is still under investigation,” said Shailendra Chouhan, Superintendent of Police, Bhind.

