MP Shocker: Video of man peeing on tribal labourer goes viral

In one of the most shameful incidents, a person urinated over a tribal man, who is said to be a labourer, in Madhya Pradesh’s Sidhi district. The shocking incident came to the fore after a video of the incident surfaced on social media on Tuesday.

In the viral video, a person, who is said to be from Beba tribal is seen sitting on a footpath, while the other man, identified as Pravesh Shukla, was seen urinating over him.

Madhya Pradesh Congress spokesperson Abbas Hafeez attacked the BJP and said that Pravesh Shukla is the representative of BJP MLA Kedarnath Shukla, who is a senior BJP leader and two-time MLA from Sidhi.

“I have nothing to do with Pravesh Shukla, he is not my representative. I don’t know him,” MLA Kedarnath Shukla told IANS.

IANS made several attempts to talk to Sidhi SP Mukesh Shrivastava, however, there was no response from Shrivastava when this report was filed.

2023070433924

