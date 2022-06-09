INDIA

MP Shocker: Videos of bodies being carried on cot, shoulder surface

Three different families of the deceased in Madhya Pradesh had to face a similar situation — they had to carry the bodies on shoulder, cart or cot, due to unavailability of ambulances in the government hospitals.

Videos from three different districts — raising questions on the state’s health infrastructure, have surfaced on social media.

The first incident was reported in Sagar district where a person who was ill was taken to a local health community centre but the doctors declared him dead during the treatment. Failing to arrange an ambulance, family members carried the body on a wooden cart to home.

The incident came into light when someone recorded a video which surfaced on the social media on Thursday.

Another video of a similar incident was reported in Chhatarpur district. A father was forced to carry the body of his little child on lap.

One similar episode was reported in Khargone district, where a pregnant woman could not even reach the hospital and died on the way. The woman experienced labour pain and the family decided to take her to a nearby hospital.

The family made several attempts to call a government-run ambulance from the district, but it could not be managed.

“Seeing the woman in acute pain, family members decided to take her on a cot, but she died on the way,” said a source.

