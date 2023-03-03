INDIA

MP shocker: Youth dies after being dragged under SUV, friend gasping for life in hospital

In yet another horrific incident of speeding and callousness, a SUV driver, reported to be drunk, hit and knocked down two men on a motorcycle in Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar district on Friday, but did not stop even after one of the victims came under the vehicle and died after being dragged for around seven km.

The man driving the motorcycle also received severe injuries and was gasping for life at hospital, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Anas Khan, a resident of Khalghat area in Dhar. According to the police, Anas and his friend Amjad Khan were returning home on their bike when a speeding Bolero hit them from behind.

Due to the heavy impact of the collision, Amjad, who was driving the bike, fell on the road and sustained injuries, whereas, Anas, who was on the pillion seat, got stuck under the speedy Bolero. The man, who was driving the Bolero at high speed, did not stop the vehicle even after the accident.

As per the police, he increased his speed in an attempt to escape, and he dragged Anas Khan for around seven km untill he died.

Police said the driver of the speeding Bolero was drunk when he rammed into their bike and later, fled after leaving the car at Akhara road. The body of the deceased was handed over to the kin after conducting an autopsy at the health centre.

Police claimed to have arrested the accused driver and the four-wheeler he was driving was also confiscated. “An FIR has been registered against the driver. He was drunk and was smuggling illicit liquor in the vehicle.AWe are investigating the matter,” a police official told IANS.

