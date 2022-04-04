INDIA

MP sizzles at 43-degree Celsius, no respite from heatwave in next few days

Heatwave continued in Madhya Pradesh on Monday as the average temperature in several parts of the state either touched or crossed the 42-degree Celsius-mark, forcing people to state indoors in the day time.

The maximum temperature in places like Khajuraho, Narmadapuram, Rajgarh, Damoh, Khandwa, Khargone and Nawgaon touched the 43-degree Celsius-mark on Monday, even as the heatwave continued in Chhindwara, Rewa, Sidhi, Guna, Rajgarh, Damoh, Sagar, Satna, Jabalpur and Gwalior.

According the Met department, the maximum temperature in the four major cities — Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur and Gwalior — was recorded at a little over 40-degree Celsius.

The heatwave is being caused by dry winds blowing into the state from Rajasthan and Gujarat. Similar conditions are likely to continue over the next four days, said P.K. Saha, a meteorologist with IMD’s Bhopal office.

On Sunday, the Met department had issued heatwave alert for places like Chhindwara, Chhatarpur, Damoh, Rajgarh, Dhar, Khandwa, Khargone, Guna, Gwalior, Narmadapuram, Ratlam and Shajapur.

