All government and private schools in Bhopal will run classes between 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. from Wednesday onward. A directive in this regard has been issued by the district collector on Tuesday.

The decision came following the concerns of parents regarding the continuous rise in temperature in the state capital. Parents were seeking either closure or reduction in timing of schools.

“At present, the temperature continues to rise, affecting the health of the students. The study time of all government and non-government schools operating under Bhopal district will be scheduled from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. The order will be implemented with immediate effect,” read a circular issued by Bhopal district collector Avinash Lavania.

Several schools in Bhopal and some other parts of the state have already reduced the school timing due to heatwave prevailing in the state.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), day temperature in Bhopal on Tuesday recorded at 41.1 degree Celsius, four degrees above the normal, while night temperature was recorded at 20.1 degree Celsius.

The maximum temperature in two major cities – Jabalpur and Gwalior – was also recorded at above 40 degree Celsius on Tuesday. The only areas where temperature on Tuesday was recorded below 40 degree Celsius were – Indore (39.9) and Pachmarhi (36.5).

The highest temperature in the state was at 44 degree Celsius in Khargone district, followed by Khandwa at 43.5 degree Celsius and Rajgarh at 43.2 degree Celsius.

Most of the places in the state have recorded day temperatures above 40 degree Celsius on Tuesday.

The heatwave continues to prevail in Chhindwara, Rewa, Sidhi, Sagar, Satna, Ratlam, Damoh, Khajuraho, Rajgarh, Khargone Nowgaon and in some more parts of the state.

