Rajya Sabha MP Kirori Lal Meena along with thousands of supporters reached Jaipur to gherao the Assembly against the frequent paper leak cases reported in competitive examinations in Rajasthan.

Meena was stopped by the Jaipur police at Ghat Ki Guni tunnel in Jaipur and he along with a large number of his supporters sat on a dharna on the Jaipur-Agra highway. He said that on Tuesday, the government refused a CBI inquiry into the paper leak case in the House.

Earlier, the government had removed RBSE chairman DP Jaroli and other senior officials in the paper leak case. However, till date, a CBI inquiry has not been ordered in the case. Till this probe is ordered, we will continue to sit here on dharna, said Meena.

Meena said that more than 16 recruitment exams have been cancelled due to paper leaks. As a result, the future of thousands of youth of the state is in jeopardy. In such a situation, this paper leak case should be investigated only by the CBI because the minister, MLA, officers and Congress office bearers are also involved in it.

This is the reason why Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is giving a clean chit in the paper leak case to his government and politicians. Because they also know that if the CBI started an investigation into the case, the reality of the Congress government will come in front of the public, he said.

Meena said that people from outside the state are being given jobs in Rajasthan. Due to this, the job opportunities for the youth of Rajasthan are decreasing.

Earlier, Kirori Lal left from Dausa Collectorate in a convoy of hundreds of vehicles. During this, youths were seen shouting slogans in his support while singing and dancing on the entire highway.

Meena also wrote to CM Ashok Gehlot alleging that the masterminds in the paper leak case have been deliberately left free by the state government under pressure of the politicians.

In his letter he urged that a CBI probe should be ordered in the matter as 50 lakh youths have registered for these exams and now their future seems bleak. He also highlighted the fact that Rajasthan remains second in the unemployment index and hence a bill regarding reservation for local residents should be introduced in the assembly on the lines of the Haryana government. He also demanded a thorough probe into the matter of sacks filled with fake degrees found recently, alleging that the business of fake degrees is rampant in the state.

20230124-205602