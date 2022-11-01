With less than a year left for the assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, the BJP-led state government is set to take yet another step to woo the tribal voters.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said that his government will implement Panchayat (extension to scheduled areas) Act (PESA) on the occasion of birth anniversary of Birsa Munda on November 15.

While addressing the Gaurav Gatha programme of Mangarh Dham in Rajasthan, Chouhan said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to celebrate the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda on November 15 as Tribal Pride Day.

“On this occasion in Madhya Pradesh, the PESA Act is going to be implemented for the welfare of tribal brothers and sisters. Many development activities and welfare schemes are being run for the tribal brothers and sisters so that they may live with self-respect,” Chouhan added.

Meanwhile, Chouhan also said that the memorials of tribal heroes like Bhima Nayak, Tantya Mama, Raghunath Shah-Shankar Shah have been built in Madhya Pradesh.

According to political analysts, as the Assembly elections are scheduled at the end of 2023, both the Congress and the BJP are eying to win the support of tribals that account for 21.1 per cent of the state’s 7.26 crore population.

