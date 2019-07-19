MP to reward Rs 2 cr to players on winning gold

Bhopal, July 21 (IANS) The Madhya Pradesh government has decided to reward Rs 2 crore each to sportspersons on winning gold medal in international competitions.

Speaking in the Assembly on Sunday, Higher Education and Sports Minister Jitu Patwari said, “We have decide a reward players on winning gold medal in international competitions, like Olympics, World Cup or Asian Games.”

He said there was a provision to allocate Rs 5 lakh to each legislator for developing sports infrastructure in their constituencies. He was participating in the discussion on demands for grants.

A decision has been taken to appoint experts, like psychologists, physiologists, physiotherapists and dieticians, at sports academies to improve players’ performances.

A football academy would be set up in Chhindwara as well as swimming and wrestling academies in the state, he said.

Disclosing the Rs 10 crore plan to set up an outdoor stadium in Rewa, he said Jabalpur’s rowing complex would be elevated to the international level.

“A big stadium will be built in Barkheda Nathu in Bhopal at the cost of Rs 10 crore,” the Minister said.

