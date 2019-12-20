MP to start new year with hail and showers

Bhopal, Dec 31 (IANS) Most parts of Madhya Pradesh experienced an intense cold wave on New Year’s Eve on Tuesday with fog leading to low visibility in Rewa, Shahdol, Gwalior and Chambal divisions. Air and train services were disrupted with at least 40 flights originating from Delhi being delayed and 32 trains running behind schedule.

The state may herald the New Year with hail, thundershowers and drizzles in 49 out of 52 districts, according to the met forecast for Wednesday.

India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) senior meteorologist GD Mishra said light to moderate rainfall is expected at isolated places in 50 districts. Hail, light to moderate rainfall and thundershowers are likely to occur in Bhopal, Raisen, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Sehore, Dhar, Indore, Barwani, Burhanpur, Khargone, Khandwa, Dewas, Agar-Malwa, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Ratlam, Shajapur, Ujjain, Ashoknagar, Guna and Gwalior districts.

Severe chill is expected in Shivpuri, Datia, Bhind, Morena, Sheopur, Umaria, Anuppur, Shahdol, Dindori, Katni, Chhindwara, Jabalpur, Balaghat, Narsinghpur, Seoni, Mandla, Rewa, Satna, Sidhi, Singrauli, Chhattarpur, Sagar, Tikamgarh, Niwari, Panna, Damoh, Betul, Harda and Hoshangabad districts.

Alirajpur and Jhabua are expected to remain dry on Wednesday, he added.

Overcast conditions prevailed in large parts of the state with Chhindwara, Pachmarhi, Tawanagar, Hoshangabad, Jabalpur and Betul reporting light showers. Agricultural produce was soaked in the Mandi premises in Betul.

Datia was the coldest in the state with a minimum temperature of 1 degree Celsius. Birds also died due to the cold. In the evening, there was rain in Jabalpur. The temperature could drop further once the cloud cover lifts around the weekend, the met office said.

